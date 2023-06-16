No plans to take Jan Aushadhi Kendras online, says CEO

June 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras selling generic drugs at affordable prices have seen their sales rise more than 170 times over the last nine years, but the government has no intention of making them available online in the near future. “As of now, we have no such plans,’‘ Ravi Dadhich, CEO of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) said during an interaction at the Kendra’s central warehouse in Bilaspur, Gurugram on Friday.

Medicines to treat gastric issues, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and pain have seen the highest sales at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana scheme. The drugs sold at the Kendras are 50% to 90% cheaper than their branded counterparts.

Expanding product basket

There are plans to increase the number of drugs and surgical equipments available at the Kendras by the end of the year, Mr. Dadhich said. “Currently, the country has 9,484 Jan Aushadhi Kendras which will be increased to 10,000, and the product basket of 1,800 drugs and 285 surgical items is expected to go up to 2,000 and 300 respectively,’‘ he said.

There are currently four warehouses under the scheme, located at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat, with the central warehouse at Gurugram being the largest.

Regular quality checks

Mr. Dadhich emphasised that PMBI places the highest importance on quality parameters and regularly conducts checks to ensure good quality of medicines. “The idea behind the programme is to offer highly subsidised prices without compromising on quality. Each batch of the drugs after its receipt at the warehouses is tested at laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for ensuring best quality,” he said.

“In the last nine years, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras under PMBJP have seen significant growth, with their numbers increasing by 100 times. In all, during the past nine years, total savings of approximately ₹20,000 crore for the citizens have been possible due to this scheme,’‘ he added.

The programme is run on a franchise model, with individual entrepreneurs applying to establish and run the Kendras. They have separate categories for fast and slow-moving products and also have a section for Ayush medicines.