No plans of restoring concessions for senior citizens in Railways as of now, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

December 14, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Arguing that the subsidy Bill of the Railways was already huge at ₹59,000 crore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday hinted that the concession in railway tickets given to senior citizens might not be restored anytime soon.

Concessions in train tickets to senior citizens have been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to a question by Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Vaishnaw said the Railways had provided ₹59,000 crore subsidy for passenger services, which is a big amount and larger than the annual budget of some States.

“The annual pension bill of the Railways is ₹60,000 crore, the salary bill is ₹97,000 crore while ₹40,000 crore is being spent on fuel,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“We have given ₹59,000 crore passenger subsidy last year. New facilities are coming. If new decisions are to be taken, we will take them. But as of now, everyone should look into the condition of the Railways,” he added.

In his reply to another question, the Minister said that once Vande Bharat trains with sleeping facilities start services, they would cover longer distances than the current 500 to 550 km. As of now, the trains only have seating facilities.

