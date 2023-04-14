No plan to import milk products as there is no shortage: Union Minister Rupala

April 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on April 14, 2023 ruled out any assessment that the country has been facing stagnation in milk production and that the government may consider import of butter and ghee.

The Minister’s statement comes days after Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajesh Kumar Singh said the country was facing such a stagnation and that the government would consider all options, including import of butter and ghee, if the situation remains unchanged.

“There is no shortage of milk in the country and the government is regularly monitoring. The demand has increased. We have a huge untapped area, we will try to tap that... We will manage it properly and there is no need to worry,” Mr. Rupala said on the sidelines of an event to launch the Animal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative (APPI) and the World Bank-funded Animal Health System Support for One Health (AHSSOH).

The Minister added that there was no need to worry about the increasing prices of milk products and that farmers were getting good rates.

Animal health

APPI and AHSSOH are aimed at enhancing India’s preparedness and response to animal pandemics and to create an ecosystem for a better animal health management system. Launching the projects, Mr. Rupala said the livestock sector plays a critical role in the country’s economy and food security.

“However, we are also vulnerable to threats posed by emerging and zoonotic diseases,” he said, adding that APPI is a proactive step to protect animal resources and ensure the safety and health of people.

“The APPI and the World Bank-funded AHSSOH are the comprehensive efforts to address animal pandemics in a holistic manner. By strengthening our animal health systems and implementing the One Health approach, we can better prevent and control zoonotic diseases, which not only impact the health and welfare of our animals but also have significant economic impact and human health concerns,” Mr. Rupala said.

Minister of State in the Ministry L. Murugan said the launch of the APPI and AHSSOH project is a step closer to addressing the animal pandemic and preparedness to handle any unknown infections in future. “By working together to implement One Health initiatives, we can promote sustainable and healthy fisheries that benefit both people and the environment,” he said.