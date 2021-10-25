National

No plan to deport Rohingya, Karnataka tells Supreme Court

The Karnataka government has objected to a petition in the Supreme Court to “identify, detain and deport” Rohingya within a year, saying there is no reason to take coercive action against or immediately deport them.

The State was responding to the plea filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay against the presence of illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Rohingya, in the country.

Mr. Upadhyay recommended that “infiltration” should be made a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

Karnataka stated that there were 72 Rohingya “refugees” living in Bengaluru city. It gave a list of their names Several were seen to be less than 12 years old.

The State said Rohingya people “work in various fields”.

“Bengaluru City Police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now. There is no immediate plan of deporting them now,” the short affidavit noted.


