No plan to ban TikTok, Minister tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent New Delhi 17 March 2020 20:17 IST
Updated: 17 March 2020 20:20 IST

A BJP member sought to know if there was any counter-intelligence threat to the country from TikTok.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government received no inputs suggesting a counter-intelligence threat to the country from TikTok.

BJP member Subhas Sarkar sought to know whether the government had received any piece of intelligence from the U.S. on the negative effect of the popular application on India, and whether the government was considering a ban on it. Mr. Reddy said in a written reply, “There is no such proposal.”

