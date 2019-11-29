No plan to allow lateral entry to MBBS: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

No plan for lateral entry to the MBBS is pending with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said in the Lok Sabha.

He was responding to a question from Sajda Ahmed whether the government proposed lateral entry to the MBBS.

Mr. Choubey said admission to the MBBS at institutes governed by separate Acts of Parliament, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, would be through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test from the academic year 2020-21. This would ensure a common standard for medical education and obviate the need for students to sit for multiple exams.

Any person with a foreign medical qualification must take the National Exit Test (NEXT) for obtaining a licence to practise medicine, he said. Section 15 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act provides for a common final year MBBS exam for registration to practise medicine and admission to postgraduate courses.

Mr. Choubey said the NMC might grant a limited number of licences to practise medicine as community health providers. Persons connected to the modern scientific medical profession, meeting the qualifying criteria to be specified by the NMC, in the regulations will be community health providers. They could prescribe specified medicines independently in primary and preventive healthcare and, in other cases, under the supervision of registered practitioners.