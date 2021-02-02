No plan for law against conversion: MHA

New Delhi

02 February 2021 21:56 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was asked if the government was of the view that interfaith marriages were happening due to forceful conversions.

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that it has no intention to propose a Central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was asked if the government was of the view that interfaith marriages were happening due to forceful conversions. “Public Order and Police are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. Hence prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations. Action is taken as per existing laws by the law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice,” he said in a written reply,

When asked whether the government intended to propose a Central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages, the reply was, “No Sir.”

