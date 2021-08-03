National

No plan for bifurcation of any State, including Tamil Nadu: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that no proposal for bifurcation of any State in the country, including Tamil Nadu, was currently under consideration.

Members T. R. Paarivendhar and S. Ramalingam had asked the Ministry whether the government had any proposal to bifurcate any State in the country, including Tamil Nadu, and whether the government had received such a demand from any individual or organisation.

A written response from Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated: “Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for creation of new States. Creation of a new State has wide ramifications and direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. The government moves on the matter of formation of new States after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently, no such proposal is under consideration.”


