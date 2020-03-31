No place for quibbling in this hour of crisis: Venkaiah on PM CARES FUND

Hitting out at the Congress and many others who raised questions about the need for the newly instituted PM CARES Fund, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in a statement here said there is no place for quibbling in this hour of crisis.

“I urge the intellectuals and others to hold back issues, if any till we overcome the crisis, while exercising their right to seek answers. I call upon them to come forward with suggestions for effectively tackling the menace,” Mr. Naidu said. Historian Ram Guha, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress leaders had questioned PM Narendra Modi’s recent announcement of PM CARES Fund to tackle the COVID-19 pointing out that the PM National Relief Fund already exists for the same purpose.

The lockdown was inevitable and the extreme situation called for extreme measures, Mr Naidu said. He appreciated the work of the Central and the State governments.

“The Central and the State governments are doing their best to address the concerns and problems of the migrant labourers. I am confident that all necessary measures would be taken in quick time to address the same. Problems and issues being faced on the ground may be brought to the notice of the governments for resolving them in an appropriate manner.”

He also urged the the governments to ensure that all possible measure are taken to enable a normal harvest.

“The governments shall ensure that all farm produce is procured at remunerative prices in the villages by doing the needful. I have spoken to the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Cabinet Secretary regarding necessary interventions in this regard,” he said.