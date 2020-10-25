No place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's life, says Sonia Gandhi in her Vijaya Dashami message

Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses Congress general secretaries and State chiefs from New Delhi.

New Delhi

25 October 2020 20:53 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while greeting citizens on the occassion of Vijay Dashami on Sunday, asserted that the festival conveys the message of people being supreme and there is "no place for arrogance and falsehood for rulers".

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in his Dusshera greetings, said truth ultimately triumphs.

And in a separate tweet, he attacked the Narendra Modi government over reported Chinese incursions in Ladakh.

Reacting to a news report on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijaya Dashami speech about China attempting to encroach Indian territory but becoming nervous with India's response, Mr. Gandhi tweeted,"Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it".

The Congress chief's message too had a subtle political message.

"Public is paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's life. This is the biggest message of Vijaya Dashami,"Ms. Gandhi said in a statement.

While greeting the citizens, the Congress chief also asked them to sincerely observe the restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 protocol.

Justice over injustice, truth over falsehood and wisdom over arrogance, the festival m Dussehra, after nine days of worship, brings a new resolve and a vow to fulfil duties in any situation, Ms. Gandhi said.