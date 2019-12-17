National

CAA protests: No permission given to police to enter university, says Jamia varsity admin

Protestors, including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday.

Protestors, including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Varsity administration said the Proctor was the first to condemn police entry in the campus without permission

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Tuesday denied that the chief proctor had given permission to police to enter the varsity campus.

The varsity administration said the Proctor was the first to condemn police entry in the campus without permission.

Also read | News Analysis: In Jamia, entering a library is a first for the police

On Monday, a special meeting of the Jamia Millia Islamia Executive Council (EC) took strong exception to the entry of the police into the campus without permission. The EC expressed serious concern over police action that “irreparably harmed the psyche of the students, besides destruction of valuable property and infrastructure that takes years to build”.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akthar also requested the media to not club all the violence that happened in the area on Sunday under the name “Jamia” as it was hurting the reputation of the university.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to assume jurisdiction for every instance of unrest and violence flaring up in different parts of the country, after a petition sought investigation either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or National Investigation Agency or even a Special Investigation Team into the ‘violence, rioting and arson’ at Jamia Millia Islamic University, Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, U.P., and Lalgola Railway station in West Bengal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
university
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 3:29:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-permission-given-to-police-to-enter-university-jamia-varsity-admin/article30328891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY