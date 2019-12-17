CAA protests: No permission given to police to enter university, says Jamia varsity admin

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Tuesday denied that the chief proctor had given permission to police to enter the varsity campus.

The varsity administration said the Proctor was the first to condemn police entry in the campus without permission.

On Monday, a special meeting of the Jamia Millia Islamia Executive Council (EC) took strong exception to the entry of the police into the campus without permission. The EC expressed serious concern over police action that “irreparably harmed the psyche of the students, besides destruction of valuable property and infrastructure that takes years to build”.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akthar also requested the media to not club all the violence that happened in the area on Sunday under the name “Jamia” as it was hurting the reputation of the university.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to assume jurisdiction for every instance of unrest and violence flaring up in different parts of the country, after a petition sought investigation either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or National Investigation Agency or even a Special Investigation Team into the ‘violence, rioting and arson’ at Jamia Millia Islamic University, Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, U.P., and Lalgola Railway station in West Bengal.