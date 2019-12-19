No permission given for protests as Section 144 in place: U.P. police

In view of the violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire State.
“Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children,” DGP O.P. Singh said in a tweet.
Samajwadi Party and some other organisations have announced that they will protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.
