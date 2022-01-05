No paracetamol, painkillers needed after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Medication is recommended only after you consult a physician,” the company said

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no paracetamol or painkillers are recommended for those taking the vaccine.

“We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

In the clinical trials for the vaccine, conducted on about 30,000 people, approximately 10-20% of the individuals had reported side effects. “Most of these were mild, resolve within 1-2 days and do not require medication. Medication is recommended only after you consult a physician,” the company said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it said.