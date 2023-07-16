No outsider given land under PMAY scheme in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

July 16, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 16 clarified that no outsider was being given land under Pradhan Mantri’s Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), in the wake of allegations by the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of “settling outsiders”.

“Unfortunately, people were being misled that land is being given to outsiders. No outsider is being given land in J&K,” L-G Sinha, who addressing a function in Baramulla, said.

He said 1,99,500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families, including 46,000 Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe. Besides, land for 2711 landless families. “Those who grabbed State land and constructed huge houses, not with their own money, should stop misleading people. These people should stop creating confusion,” L-G Sinha, in an oblique reference to regional parties, said.

He said, ‘land to landless’ and a pucca house under PMAY will “unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs”.

Meanwhile, L-G Sinha inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara. It is after three decades that cinema has returned to north Kashmir.

“The movie theatres are a reflection of the growing aspiration of J&K. The new multipurpose cinema halls are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate through seminars,” he said.

He paid tributes to the ‘Lion of Baramulla’, Maqbool Sherwani, who dissuaded raiders from Pakistan in 1947 from reaching capital Srinagar.

“Cronyism, unethical nexus, which had thrived in J&K for 70 years are being dismantled systematically. It has triggered panic among certain influential people and many vested interests are trying to disrupt J&K growth but stringent action against corrupts will continue,” the Lt. Governor said.

