ADVERTISEMENT

No one will be spared: J&K police on case of conman posing as PMO official

March 19, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Srinagar

Kiran Bhai Patel from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an 'additional secretary' in the PMO

PTI

New Delhi: An undated photo of Kiran Patel with his security. Kiran Patel has been arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation as an as an additional director. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 19 said action will be taken against everyone involved in providing perks and security cover to the conman who posed as a PMO official.

Kiran Bhai Patel from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an 'additional secretary' in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality. He had three cases registered against him in his home state.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said a case has been registered in the matter and investigations are being conducted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"When the Srinagar Police got the information on March 2, the hotel was raided and the man was caught red-handed. Fake visiting cards were seized from him and he was arrested the same day after registration of a case," Mr. Kumar said.

ALSO READ
Congress seeks accountability for security lapse in J&K where a con man from Gujarat posed as PMO official

He said Mr. Patel was in police remand for 14 days during which "a rigorous interrogation was done, and investigations were conducted".

The Kashmir Police chief said the force is also taking help from the Gujarat police.

"He (Patel) is now in judicial custody. Investigations are being conducted professionally. We are taking help from the Gujarat police also. No one will be spared," Mr. Kumar added.

Asked how was the person provided security on verbal orders when there were directions from the MHA contrary to that, the ADGP said the police is investigating the lapse.

ALSO READ
J&K administration ‘incompetent’, befooled four times, says Omar Abdullah over conman issue

"Standard operating procedures are already in place and instructions are given regularly. But, the police should not provide security on verbal directions. We do not do it. We are checking the lapse in the present case and action will be taken against the officer involved in this," Mr. Kumar said.

The police officer, however, refused to describe the case as a fallout of intelligence failure. "There was negligence at the level of a field officer and action will be taken," Mr. Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US