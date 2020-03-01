No one from minority community will lose citizenship in West Bengal due to CAA: Amit Shah

Kolkata

01 March 2020 16:01 IST

Emphasising that a fear is being spread among sections of the population over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that “no minority from Kolkata or West Bengal will lose citizenship because of the CAA”.

Speaking at public rally at Sahid Minar grounds in Kolkata, Mr. Shah said that CAA is a law to give citizenship not take away citizenship.

“The refugees are being made to fear that they will have to produce documents, nothing of this sort will happen. Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jains do not need any documents,” he said.

Mr Shah said by opposing a law passed in Parliament Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not only disrespecting the founding fathers of the Constitution but also the likes of Harichand Thakur, Guruchand Thakur (founders of Matua sect) and Panchannan Barma (a leader of Koch and Rajbanshi people).

“Why do you think that Namashudras and Matuas are not your people. Why are you only fond of infiltrators,” Mr Shah said referring to Ms Banerjee.

Launches new campaign to counter Didi ke Bolo

The former BJP national president also launched a new campaign targeted at Trinamool Congress government.

The campaign titled “Aar Noe Anyay” (No more injustice) is aimed to counter the Trinamool Congress Didi ke Bolo (Say it to Didi) campaign launched by the government.

“Aar noi anyay is a campaign to change the government in Bengal,” Mr Shah said, adding then whenever Trinamool Congress campaigns through Didi ke Bolo the BJP workers should counter by Aar Noe Anyay. He also announced a number which party supporters can call to join the campaign.

Mr Shah also claimed that the BJP will form next government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority.

“The next Chief Minister of Bengal will a leader who will rise from the masses not the heir apparent of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Mr Shah said.

Earlier in the day at the inauguration of a facility of National Security Guard (NSG) in Kolkata. He is likely to visit the Kalighat temple in the evening.