No official nomenclature such as martyrs: MHA

New Delhi:

09 December 2021 04:27 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there was no official nomenclature such as martyrs.

In a written reply, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home when asked whether Government has any plan regarding the status of martyr, said, “There is no such official nomenclature. However, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to issue Operational Casualty Certificate to the next of kin of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel who are killed in action.”

Responding to the question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Satish Chandra Dubey, the Minister stated, “CAPFs and armed forces are not comparable on a one-to-one basis as there are differences in their retirement age, service rules, etc.” It said the benefits admissible to next of kins of CAPFs and Assam Rifles personnel who sacrifice their lives in the course of duty, include ex gratia compensation of ₹25 lakh to ₹45 lakh and reservation for children for admission in medical colleges among others.

