No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police files ATR in court

June 09, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - New Delhi

In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no offence of hate speech is made, the police said, while urging the court to dismiss the application

PTI

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address media as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief, in New Delhi, on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi Police on June 9 filed an action taken report (ATR) before a court on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making "false allegations" against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and indulging in hate speech.

Wrestlers suspend protest on Minister’s assurance

In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no offence of hate speech is made out, the police said, while urging the court to dismiss the application.

The court listed the plea for further arguments on July 7.

The court had on May 25 sought an ATR from the police on the complaint.

The court was hearing an application filed on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of 'Atal Jan Party', against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

