No objection to CBI probe: Actor Rhea tells SC in Sushant case

NEW DELHI:

13 August 2020 21:42 IST

Bihar government, in its two-page submissions, said the Mumbai Police was acting out a “facade” of an investigation without even having registered an FIR.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday said she has no objection to a Supreme Court-ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ms. Chakraborty, in her written submissions, said the Bihar government’s transfer of an FIR against her on a complaint of abetment to suicide filed by Mr. Rajput’s father is without jurisdiction and based on a “totally illegal” investigation.

“Petitioner [Chakraborty]) has no objection if the transfer of investigation to CBI is done in exercise of powers of the Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Constitution (extraordinary powers of the court to do complete justice in a case),” she said.

A Single Judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy has reserved a plea by Ms. Chakraborty to transfer the case against her to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, before reserving the plea for final orders, Justice Roy had pointed out that documents filed by Ms. Chakaraborty also indicate that she was in favour of a CBI probe.

In its written submissions, the CBI has submitted there was no active investigation by Mumbai Police into the death. All the Mumbai Police did was conduct an “on-spot enquiry”, that is, note down the injuries seen on the body.

Mr. Rajput’s father, during arguments on Tuesday, said he had gone to the Bihar Police because he was “literally facing the wall” in his efforts to know the truth about the death of his son.

Senior advocate A. M. Singhvi, for Maharashtra, said Mr. Rajput’s father had never approached the Mumbai Police in the first place. He said a victim or an accused cannot choose the investigating agency or place of investigation.