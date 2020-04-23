No new COVID-19 case in Tripura

No new case of COVID-19 infection has been detected in Tripura, health officials said on Wednesday. They said one positive case, a 45-year-old woman, was released last week and the second infected person, a 32-year-old trooper of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), was undergoing treatment and stable.

Samples of 3,081 people across the State were collected and reports of 2,604 were available. Reports of the rest were awaited.

The number of people in home quarantine came down to 403. Only 91 people are in institutional quarantine facilities, officials said.

While 10,951 people were placed under home quarantine so far, 10,548 of them are out of isolation period after completing test formalities.

The government offices are functioning on 50% alternative attendance basis and but for relaxation in industrial and some essential sectors, lockdown restrictions and prohibitory orders are in place.

Security forces, intelligence agencies and village volunteers are maintaining extra vigil on the border to foil infiltration bid from Bangladesh.