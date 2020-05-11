No need for testing after home isolation period is over, says Health Ministry’s revised guidelines

The Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases, stating the isolation for patients will end after 17 days of the onset of symptoms (or date of sampling, for pre-symptomatic cases) and if there is no fever for 10 days.

“There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over,” notes the Ministry in its latest guideline. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

These guidelines are in addition to those on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed case of COVID-19 issued by the Ministry on April 7.

As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase, the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to COVID-19 Care Centre, Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre or Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital respectively.

However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.

The eligibility for home isolation includes — that the person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer and such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

“A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation,” noted the Health Ministry.

Aarogya Setu App

It added that Aarogya Setu App should be downloaded on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi).

As per protocol, the patient is required to agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the teams.

The Ministry explains that patients/caregivers will seek medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop.

“These could include difficulty in breathing, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, mental confusion or inability to arouse, developing bluish discolorations of lips/face etc,” states the Ministry guideline.

Additionally, utensils and dishes used by the patient should be cleaned with soap/detergent and water wearing gloves. The utensils and dishes may be re-used.

Also patients should at all times use triple layer medical mask and discard it after eight hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled.

“Mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypo-chlorite. Patients are to stay in the identified room and away from other people in home, especially elderlies and those with comorbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.,” the Ministry notes.