‘No need for new registration for third precautionary dose’

NEW DELHI

08 January 2022 04:43 IST

The Health Ministry on Friday said there was no need for new registration for taking the third precautionary dose.

“Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre,” the Ministry said.

It added that online appointment facility would also start by Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10.

Advertising

Advertising