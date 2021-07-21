National

No Muslim will face any loss due to CAA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and author Nani Gopal Mahanta, during the launch of Mr. Nani's book on NRCand CAA debate, in Guwahati, Assam on July 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, said on July 21 that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide and communal narrative surrounding the two issues were being peddled by some to gain political mileage.

He further emphasised that no Muslim will face any loss due to the citizenship law.

“After independence, the first Prime Minister of the country had said that minorities will be taken care of, and that has been done so far. We will continue to do so. No Muslim will face any loss due to CAA,” Mr. Bhagwat said after launching a book in Guwahati, titled ‘Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History’.

The citizenship law is will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, the RSS chief underlined.

“We reach out to the majority communities, too, in these countries during a calamity.... So if there are some who wish to come to our country due to threats and fear, we will definitely have to help them out,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Talking about NRC, he stated that all nations have the right to know who its citizens are.

“The matter is in the political domain as the government is involved in it... A section of people wants to get political mileage by creative a communal narrative around these two issues,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 3:35:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-muslim-will-face-any-loss-due-to-caa-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat/article35442263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY