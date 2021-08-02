National

No move to curtail session, says Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi  

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified on Monday that the government is not thinking about curtailing the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“As of now, we are not thinking in that direction,” he told The Hindu.

For 10 consecutive days, proceedings of both Houses of Parliament have been disrupted with continuous protests from the Opposition parties over the Pegasus cyber attack.

The Opposition has demanded that the issue must be discussed in both Houses of Parliament in the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

Either of the two should reply to the debate since, they argue, it concerns national security.

The government, on the other hand, has offered to allow clarifications on the statement read out by the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both Houses of Parliament.

The Monsoon session has nine more days to go and will conclude on August 13.


