No move to ban onion exports: Centre

February 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre has maintained that there is no move to ban the export of onions. Responding to a statement by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule that the Centre was trying to ban onion exports, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that there was no ban on onion exports from India to any country, adding that misleading statements suggesting the contrary were unfortunate.

From July to December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the $40 million mark every month, benefiting farmers, Mr. Goyal said. In a statement, the Commerce Ministry said that $523.8 million worth of onions were exported between April and December 2022.

“Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onion. The extant export policy of onions is ‘free’. Only the export of onion seed is ‘Restricted’ and that too is permitted under Authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT),” the statement said.

The DGFT had amended its export policy on December 28, 2020, moving from the ‘prohibited’ to the ‘free’ category all varieties of onions in cut, sliced or broken in powder form, and for the Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onion varieties excluding these forms.

