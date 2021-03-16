National

No move for UT of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government has no proposal under consideration to declare the Marathi-dominated area in Karnataka bordering Maharashtra as a Union Territory.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, “As per Census 2011, Marathi speaking population in border sub-districts of Maharashtra-Karnataka is 55,98,325. In the towns / cities of Dudhani, Ichalkaranji, Kagal, Kamalnagar, Maindargi, Nipani, Sadalgi and Sankeshwar, Marathi speaking population were found during Census 2011.”

The reply added, “Demands and representations have been received from time to time from various individuals and organisations to make the Marathi dominated area in Karnataka bordering Maharashtra as a Union Territory. However, no such proposal is under consideration.”

