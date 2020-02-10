No more export ban on masks, gloves

The government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of banned export items, according to a notification.
Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks, used to protect people from airborne particles amidst the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China.
In its latest notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said: “... items such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export.”
However, it said that export of all other personal protection equipment, including N-95 and other equipment accompanying masks and gloves, should remain prohibited for exports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.