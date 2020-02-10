National

No more export ban on masks, gloves

The government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of banned export items, according to a notification.

Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks, used to protect people from airborne particles amidst the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China.

In its latest notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said: “... items such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export.”

However, it said that export of all other personal protection equipment, including N-95 and other equipment accompanying masks and gloves, should remain prohibited for exports.

