Dictatorship in India is inevitable if PM Modi is re-elected, asserts Kharge

January 29, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The forthcoming general election is going to be the last election in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

Mr. Kharge was addressing the Congress workers convention in Bhubaneswar.

“Whether you acknowledge it or not, one of our leaders from INDIA departed yesterday. He was taken away from us. The current government’s modus operandi involves serving notices to leaders one after another, instilling terror, and issuing threats. Individuals are abandoning friendships, alliances, and parties out of fear. The question arises: Can the country, democracy, or constitution survive if so many cowards persist?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the last opportunity before people to cast their votes decisively. Following this, no further voting will be possible as there will be no more elections. Elections will be held akin to election of Russian President Vlaldimir Putin. They will run the government on basis of accumulated authority and keep returning to power. They will get 200 seats, 300 and 400. They will even increase number of seats beyond 600,” said Congress chief.

“It is people’s responsibility to safeguard Constitution and democracy and ensure that elections are held recurrently. The survival of democracy is in the hands of the people. If you desire it, the democracy will stay on. However, if you choose to remain subservient, that is a decision is up to you,” he told Congress workers.

“Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for people while Mr Modi is taking lives. If a political leader does not listen to him (Mr. Modi), he unleashes CBI, Income Tax and ED on him. He is running government by this terror mechanism,” the veteran leader said.

Mr. Kharge remarked, “we administered the government with love, embracing each other. Progress in education, health, industry, and the establishment of various visible institutions today can be credited to the contributions of the Congress. The present government seems to derive pleasure from causing discord and conflict among the people.”

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaving INDIA alliance, he said, “some individuals commented that the alliance suffered a setback with the departure of one person. Does the country weaken when one person exits? No. Likewise, the alliance would not weaken by the departure of one or two individuals. We will emerge even stronger.”

The Congress president came down heavily on the BJD Government saying, “former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was close to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was following ideology of Nehruji. He was Patnaik of past. But, today’s Patnaik (Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik) is adhering to ideology of BJP.”

He alleged BJP and BJD had long been in undeclared alliance aimed at looting money by selling mineral resources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.