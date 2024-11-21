 />
No mention of wrongdoing by SECI in Adani case, says chairman

Solar Energy Corporation of India chairman R.P. Gupta claimed that there were “no allegations” against the SECI in the Adani case 

Published - November 21, 2024 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Adani Corporate House at Shantigram outskirts of Ahmedabad on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Adani Corporate House at Shantigram outskirts of Ahmedabad on Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the nodal agency for the implementation of renewable projects in India, has not been mentioned for any wrongdoing in the Adani case, its chairman and managing director (CMD) R.P. Gupta said on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Why Gautam Adani was indicted in the U.S. over alleged $250mn bribery scheme?

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay $265 million (about ₹2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Gautam Adani faces five-count criminal indictment in U.S. for bribery, security fraud

"There is nothing against SECI. It has done nothing wrong. That is no where. There is no mention of any wrongdoing or irregularity on part of SECI," he said while responding to PTI queries on developments related to the Adani case.

According to U.S. prosecutors' document, the SECI, which originally awarded the solar manufacturing-linked power tender, entered into the sale agreements with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between July and December 2021.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi demands arrest of Gautam Adani

The indictment also names New Delhi-based Azure Power, which had won a similar tender for supply of four GW.

But when Azure could not cough up its one-third share of the bribe money paid to the States for buying expensive power, the Adani group made the firm give up part of its contract, which was then taken over by the Adani group through SECI.

On his plans for future course of action, Mr. Gupta said, "There is no allegation against us. It is only against State governments... so those who have allegations against them, it is for them to take any action."

Mr. Gupta is a retired IAS Officer of the 1987 Batch of the Gujarat Cadre. He joined as SECI CMD on June 15, 2023.

Before joining the SECI, he worked in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as secretary.

