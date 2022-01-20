No lockdown in Assam, despite spike in COVID cases

Peak likely by February, says Health Minister

The Assam government has ruled out a lockdown despite a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few days.

The government will impose restrictions if needed, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said while attributing the COVID-19 deaths to co-morbidities than the virus.

“We are preparing. According to our prediction cases will peak by January-end or the first week of February,” he told presspersons on Wednesday.

He advised the people not to panic about the surge in COVID-19 cases but take precautions according to the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

“Most of the people who have died were suffering from other diseases, the reason why they succumbed to COVID-19 after admission in hospitals. Many contracted the virus while they were being treated for other diseases,” Mr. Mahanta said.

According to doctors at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, a majority (19.72%) of the infected people are in the 21-30 age group followed by those aged 51-60.

Data provided by the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said 69 people have died of COVID-19 since January 1. The positivity rate on Wednesday was 12.62%, up from 10.76% the previous day.