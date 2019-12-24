No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah

“There is no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah told news agency ANI on December 24. “There is no need to debate this [pan-India NRC] as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” he said in an interview to the news agency.

Mr. Shah’s comments come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration in New Delhi on December 22 that there had been no discussion, no talk on an NRC for India since his government had taken power in 2014.

On AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Shah said, “If we say that the sun rises from the east then Owaisi ji will say no it rises from the west. He always opposes our stand. Still I again assure him that the CAA has nothing to do with the NRC.”

Responding the Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers saying no to updating the NPR, Mr. Shah said, “I humbly appeal to both Chief Ministers again, that don't take such a step and please review your decisions, don’t keep the poor out of development programmes just for your politics.”