No limit to loot; 47% people forced to give up insurance in 5 years: Kharge slams Centre

September 13, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

On a day when latest data showed that retail inflation eased to 6.83% even as food inflation stayed around 10%, the Congress targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of inflation.

On Tuesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cited media reports to allege that 47% of the insurance policy holders returned their policies.

“There is no limit to loot, inflation has taken away life insurance. The result of deadly inflation is that people have been forced to surrender even the essential life insurance. 47% people have returned their life insurance policies in the last 5 years. If this is the condition of the public’s pockets, then one does not need this amrit kaal,” Mr. Kharge charged.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that inflation has gone out of control and everything from medicines to education has become expensive.

“The common man and poor people are the most troubled by inflation, because their income is not increasing. During the reign of Prime Minister Modi, the wealth of only a few of his capitalist friends is increasing,” Mr. Ramesh alleged in a post on X.