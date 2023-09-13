HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

No limit to loot; 47% people forced to give up insurance in 5 years: Kharge slams Centre

The result of inflation is that people have been forced to surrender even the essential life insurance, the Congress chief said accusing the government 

September 13, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to the media.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to the media. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On a day when latest data showed that retail inflation eased to 6.83% even as food inflation stayed around 10%, the Congress targeted the Narendra Modi government over the issue of inflation.

On Tuesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cited media reports to allege that 47% of the insurance policy holders returned their policies.

“There is no limit to loot, inflation has taken away life insurance. The result of deadly inflation is that people have been forced to surrender even the essential life insurance. 47% people have returned their life insurance policies in the last 5 years. If this is the condition of the public’s pockets, then one does not need this amrit kaal,” Mr. Kharge charged.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that inflation has gone out of control and everything from medicines to education has become expensive.

“The common man and poor people are the most troubled by inflation, because their income is not increasing. During the reign of Prime Minister Modi, the wealth of only a few of his capitalist friends is increasing,” Mr. Ramesh alleged in a post on X.

Related Topics

India / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.