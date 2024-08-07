No lessons being learnt from targeting of Hindus: Adityanath

Hindus are being selectively targeted in Bangladesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) and called for unity to fight the threats facing Sanatan Dharma.

On the second day of his Ayodhya visit, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the first Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das on his 21st death anniversary. Mr. Adityanath also unveiled a statue of Das.

Referring to the violence in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, Mr. Adityanath said, “Today, all of India’s neighbours are aflame. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted. Despite this, we are refusing to learn from history why this situation arose. We should remember that if society does not learn from the mistakes of history, its future will also be eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma.”

He said the Ram temple in Ayodhya was not a destination but a milestone.

"We have to establish a society free from casteism, untouchability, and discrimination for which Lord Shri Ram dedicated his entire life," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Mr. Adityanath placed a floral tribute on Das' memorial. Several devotees also joined him in paying homage to Das, who was a prominent leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Mr. Adityanath also paid his respects at the Saryu Ghat/Ramkatha Park.

Mr. Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj and enquired about his wellbeing.