No leadership crisis in Congress: Anand Sharma

21 February 2020 22:24 IST

A day after Shashi Tharoor tweeted to press for a “leadership election”, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the party has a President. In what appeared to be a snub to Mr. Thaoor without taking his name, Mr. Sharma said that it was only the Congress Working Committee that could decide on such issues.

When reporters asked Mr. Sharma about many Congress leaders voicing their concerns on the issue, he said, “It is clear that those in the Congress express their opinions... But the view of the Congress is decided by the CWC, which takes key decisions.”

