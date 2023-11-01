No irregularities in teachers’ recruitment: Nitish Kumar

November 01, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 1 dismissed allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of more than 1 lakh teachers in the state who are scheduled to get letters of appointment on November 2.

Mr. Kumar, who will himself hand appointment letters to thousands of candidates at a grand ceremony in Patna, also accused detractors of acting upon “instructions from above”.

“Tomorrow is a big day. Those who are finding faults never had any problems till they were with me. Now they are picking holes upon instructions from above,” he told reporters on Nov. 1.

The JD(U) leader was replying to queries about the BJP, which he dumped a year ago, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, with whom he burnt bridges earlier this year, terming the recruitment of 1.20 lakh teachers as a “scam”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition leaders have been alleging that money has exchanged hands in the selection process and many contractual teachers were being shown as fresh recruits to inflate figures which the Mahagathbandhan Government was using for boasts of job creation.

Mr. Kumar spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a function where he launched power projects worth nearly ₹14,000 crore.

In his speech, Mr. Kumar had fulminated against less than favourable coverage of his government in the press, and complained that the Centre got away with credit for many of his accomplishments.

However, in his interaction with journalists, Mr. Kumar made it clear that he was “not at all angry with the press but unhappy over its muzzling”.

The JD(U) supremo, who has vowed to dislodge the BJP from power in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, added “once the current dispensation is sent packing, all of you will be able to practice your profession freely and independently”.

“But until that happens, please try to spread the word about the good work done by our government. It may not be possible to do so formally but you can make use of social media,” said the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, who has played a key role in the formation of the INDIA coalition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT