No informal channels of communication between Opposition, treasury benches: BJD

July 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The current parliamentary logjam between the new INDIA opposition parties and the BJP-led government is not new, having been the situation on many previous sessions of Parliament as well, and the reason, says Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra, is largely because there are no informal channels of communication between the two sides.

Mr. Patra, Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson of the BJD, a party that maintains equidistance from both the ruling NDA and INDIA parties, said there was a call for better floor management on behalf of the government and the Opposition, something that is strengthened by opening more informal ways of bridging the communication divide.

“As you know, the BJD is equidistant from both the INDIA and NDA groups, and we want discussion on many issues, and it is sad to see that opportunity go by. There is a need for better floor management. Communication between the Opposition and treasury cannot just be restricted to the respective Business Advisory Committee [BAC] of the Houses,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others also admit that there has been an unprecedented breakdown of communication at every level between the Opposition and treasury benches. “In the past, there were small groups of MPs across party lines who used to socialise with each other during the session, and certain leaders who would talk to each other, work out terms and conditions for stuck legislation to be passed and the work of Parliament to continue. This is absent now,” said a former MP.

Mr. Patra said his party “did not want to walk into the binaries” of under which rule the discussion on Manipur should be held; the Opposition has been asking for a discussion under Rule 267 which states that the discussion should be held by suspending all other business of the Rajya Sabha, while the BJP has moved several notices for a short duration discussion on the issue.

“I or my party do not want to walk into the binaries of these positions. What is happening in Manipur deserves to be discussed in Parliament, as did the Budget in the last session which could not take place, and as do so many other issues that a regional party like the BJD especially wants should happen,” Mr. Patra said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.