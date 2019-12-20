National

No Indian will be harassed by asking to submit old documents to prove citizenship: MHA

Historic venue: All roads leading to August Kranti Maidan were chock-a-block with people protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai on Thursday. Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Historic venue: All roads leading to August Kranti Maidan were chock-a-block with people protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai on Thursday. Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

more-in

‘Illiterate citizens not having any documents, will be allowed to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community,’ says a Ministry spokesperson.

No Indian citizen will be unduly harassed or put to inconvenience by asking to prove citizenship by showing documents like birth certificates of parents or grandparents dating back to a period before 1971, the Home Ministry said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, a Ministry spokesperson said illiterate citizens not having any documents, will be allowed to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community.

“#Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

 

A well laid-out procedure in this regard will be issued by the Home Ministry.

“Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grandparents dating back to pre-1971 situation,” the spokesperson said.

The tweets came a week after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament and assented by the President last week.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 7:58:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-indian-will-be-harassed-by-asking-to-submit-old-documents-to-prove-citizenship-mha/article30360670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY