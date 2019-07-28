No hurry in passing Bills, says BJP leader Bhupender Yadav

Responding to criticism from the Opposition that the Narendra Modi government was passing laws without adequate scrutiny, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Opposition seemed to have a problem with the “enhanced” productivity of Parliament.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Yadav said the Modi government had sent more Bills in the Rajya Sabha to Parliamentary Select Committees than the United Progressive Alliance government in a span of five years.

“Recently, Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha alleged that the government passed legislation in a hurry and without scrutiny by the Parliamentary Standing Committees or Select Committees, which is fundamentally wrong on facts,” he said.

He said it was surprising that the Opposition was “objecting to the fact that the Parliament has been utilising more of its time to bring laws”.

“It is a matter of record that the UPA government had referred only five Bills in the Rajya Sabha to the Parliamentary Select Committee from 2009 to 2014, while the NDA government has sent 17 Bills to the Parliamentary Select Committees in the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny from 2014 to 2019,” he said.

He said the Opposition could agree or disagree with any legislation, but “creating unnecessary disruptions is not healthy for the functioning of democracy”. “It is important for the Opposition to understand the constructive role it can play to strengthen democracy. It is encouraging to see that during the ongoing session more parliamentary business has been accomplished as compared to any previous session,” he said.