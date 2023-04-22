HamberMenu
No heat wave conditions in India for next 5 days: IMD

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala from April 22 to April 24.  

April 22, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Owing to severe summer a tree lost its leaves on Round Road in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Providing some respite, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its April 22 bulletin said there would be no heatwave conditions over most parts of the country for the next five days.

However, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala between April 22 and April 24. It also said hailstorms are very likely at isolated places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and over Odisha for the next three days. Hailstorm warning has been given to Bihar on April 24 and 25 and over Vidarbha on April 24.

While the nation is experiencing extreme heat, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 36°C and 39°C respectively over parts of Northwest, Central and East India, interior parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. Other parts of the country recorded a minimum of 30°C and maximum of 35°C. The Western Himalayan Region recorded 16 to 25°C. 

In the last 24 hours, Jammu, Kashmir, Bihar, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala experienced rainfall.  

Arunachal Pradesh received 4 cm rain, Assam and Meghalaya recorded 9 cm, Tripura 5 cm, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana received 4 cms of rainfall each.

