No goals can be met if Centre, States don’t work together: Nirmala Sitharaman

While the Centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of economic growth, it is the responsibility of the States to implement it in the field, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

“No goals can be achieved if the States and the Centre don’t work together in cohesion,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her opening remarks during the pre-Budget consultative meeting with State Finance Ministers.

“The Centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of the economic growth while it is the responsibility of the States to implement it in the field.”

The Union Finance Minister also highlighted the fact that the devolution of Central taxes to the States had increased from 32% to 42% during the first tenure of this government.

“An unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from the Centre to the States, which has increased in recent times from ₹8,29,344 crore to ₹12,38,274 crore,” she said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Puducherry and Sikkim, the Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Tripura, among others.