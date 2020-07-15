No function allowed for J&K Martyr’s Day

First time since 1947, no mainstream political leader or any official visited the historic graveyard of 22 civilians killed during an anti-Maharaja rebellion in 1931 in Srinagar. While all regional political parties paid tributes, but J&K administration avoided any formal function.

The Union Territory’s oldest regional party the National Conference (NC) organised a commemorative meet at its party headquarters.

“No power on the earth can wipe out the deep imprints the events of July 13, 1931 has left on the history of J&K. It’s the day when the people of Kashmir took it upon themselves to ensure a free and democratic society for their future generations, whom they wanted to live free from the shackles of bondage, slavery, and discrimination,” said NC additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal.

Dr. Kamal said his party sought permission of the administration to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib, in Srinagar. “Regrettably, the administration didn’t give any response to us. We condemn the government move of not allowing NC to pay tributes,” he said.

Several leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose president Mehbooba Mufti remains detained since August last year, also paid tributes.

“Memory of July 13 martyrs cannot be erased by changing the government calendar of holidays, as they will live forever in our hearts and memories,” said a PDP spokesman.

President of the recently-floated J&K Apni Party (JKAP) Altaf Bukhari termed the restrictions on the visit of political parties to the Mazar-e-Shuhada as “highly regrettable”.

“The relevance of these sacrifices will remain the same for the times to come,” Mr. Bukhari said.

The UT administration decided to drop July 13 from the list of official holidays after the Centre ended J&K’s special status in August last year.

“By erasing identification with its inherited history, the effort is to change Kashmir’s relationship with its own past,” wrote ex-finance minister Haseeb Drabu, in a column on the occasion.

The re-imposition of lockdown, in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Valley, saw stringent security measures in Srinagar, especially in the old city where the Mazar is located.