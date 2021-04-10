No fresh COVID-19 case reported in 149 districts in past seven days, says Vardhan

NEW DELHI

10 April 2021 02:17 IST

63 districts have not recorded new cases in the past 28 days.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said India has supported the global community through the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme, under which 6.45 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been exported to 85 countries.

The Minister chaired the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through videoconference. He said 3.58 crore doses had been supplied to 25 countries under commercial contracts, 1.04 crore doses to 44 countries as grants and 1.82 crore to 39 countries under the COVAX initiative.

He added that there have been no fresh COVID cases in the past seven days in 149 districts, while eight districts had reported no new cases in the past 14 days, three districts in the past 21 days and 63 districts in the past 28 days.

At the meeting V. K. Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog, gave details about the efforts to ramp up production of the existing vaccines and also detailed about the potency and timeline of vaccines undergoing clinical trials.