Parliament proceedings | No foreign country has a right to interfere in India’s internal matters: Venkaiah Naidu

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said on Wednesday that the Parliament should move a motion to counter the resolutions tabled against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the European Union Parliament.

His comments, made during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, were endorsed by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, who asked if the EU Parliament would like it if the Indian Parliament were to pass a resolution on Brexit.

So far four State Assemblies, including two Congress-ruled states of Punjab and Rajasthan, have passed resolutions against the CAA. There has been no commitment from the Maharashtra government, in which Congress is a partner, to move a similar motion.

Sena MP’s demand

Mr. Desai said, “Indian citizens, the Parliament and the government has the mandate to decide how to frame a law and how to implement it. The European Union, Pakistan, America or any other country has no right to interfere. This is our internal problem and together we will find a solution.”

Mr. Naidu said the Parliament is a sovereign authority to “discuss, debate and decide”.

“Other countries have no right to interfere in our internal affairs. I have already made it very clear and I am, once again, making it very clear. This is not a political issue. They have to take care of their own problems,” Mr. Naidu said. “This is a very clear message that the nation should send to all the international communities,” Mr. Naidu added.

Six political groups of members of the European Parliament had moved a joint resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, calling it discriminatory.

The European Parliament had, however, decided not to conduct a vote on the resolution during its new session beginning March 2.

(With PTI inputs)