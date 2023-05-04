ADVERTISEMENT

No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police

May 04, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head

PTI

Wrestler Bajrang Punia in conversation with a police official after a scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police, at Jantar Mantar, on May 3. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on May 4 denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the May 3 night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head. 

ALSO READ
Jantar Mantar scuffle | Protesting wrestlers say ‘ready to return all our medals and awards’

“A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also | Protest day 11: Wrestlers slam Delhi police for misinformation; Usha assures support in surprise visit

“No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet,” the DCP tweeted from his official handle. 

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the protesters told her that police personnel were inebriated at the time of the incident. 

According to protestors, two wrestlers -- Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat -- were injured in the incident. Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, also received head injuries. 

The DCP said barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place. 

On May 3 night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Maliwal, when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers. 

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US