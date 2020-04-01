No extension of retirement date for officials in March

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday clarified that all Central government employees who attained the age of superannuation on March 31 would retire from service the same day, whether they were working from office or home because of the lockdown.

In another order, the DoPT has written to the Chief Secretaries of all the States and the Union Territories for extension of the time lines for the recording of the performance assessment reports of All-India Service (AIS) officials.

The AIS officers are involved in various activities related to the management and control of the pandemic. Most of the offices, not coming under essential services, are either closed or working with a skeleton staff. To overcome any difficulty for the reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities in recording the reports, the government has extended the cut-off dates for 2019-20.

The last date for appraisal by the reporting authority has been extended by a month, to August 31, 2020. Appraisal by the reviewing authority has also been extended by a month to October 15. However, appraisal by the accepting authority remains the same, December 31.

The order clarified that irrespective of their date of retirement, the reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities retiring from February 29 to June 30, would be allowed to record the report for 2019-20, beyond the extant time line of one month after their retirement, within two months after June 30 (up to August 31).

Separate orders have been issued for not considering the lockdown period for completion of some other administrative works, like review of suspension orders or deciding on voluntary retirement applications.