No evidence found of murder of children in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no evidence of the murder of children in the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The probe agency told the apex court that two skeletons were recovered, but forensic investigation later revealed it to be that of a woman and a man.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde accepted the CBI's status report and allowed two officers to be relieved from the investigation team.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the probe agency, said an investigation was done on the rape and sexual assault allegation of children and charge sheets had been filed before the concerned courts.

Mr. Venugopal said the children, who were alleged to be murdered, were later traced and found to be alive.

He said the CBI had investigated 17 shelter homes in Bihar and charge sheets had been filed in 13 of them. In four cases, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and later closed as no evidence was found.