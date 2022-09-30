No election to AIADMK general secretary post before Supreme Court hears party’s leadership tussle: Counsel for Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on September 30 recorded a statement by the counsel for Edappadi K. Palaniswami that election to the post of general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will not be held till the apex court hears the tussle between him and O. Panneerselvam over the party's leadership.

A Bench led by Justice M. R. Shah posted the case on November 21 and said there should not be any further aggravation of hostilities between the two camps.

Senior advocates Aryama Sundaram C. S. Vaidyanathan and advocate Balaji Srinivsan, for Mr. Palaniswami's camp, assured the court that "we will not proceed with any election".

The Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday had recently set aside an Order passed by a Single Judge on August 17 in favour of Mr. Panneerselvam.

The Division Bench had allowed the appeals challenging the verdict of the Single Judge of the High Court, who had nullified the party's July 11 general council meet when Mr. Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary and Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party.

Mr. Panneerselvam had appealed to the Supreme Court against the Division Bench decision. "Everything can be done and should be done in a manner prescribed under the law and by-laws. Even if a person has 100% majority, it must be done in a meeting held according to the law," the apex court remarked orally on Friday.

The Bench addressed Mr. Palaniswami's side, saying he could continue as the interim general secretary, "but we will say no further elections for general secretary".

Mr. Vaidyanathan said the rules were followed diligently. "We have followed the inner party democracy," the senior lawyer submitted.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and Guru Krishnakumar appeared for Mr. Panneerselvam. Mr. Kumar maintained that his client continues to be the Coordinator of the party and that his five-year tenure would come to an end only in December 2026.

"I am the Coordinator," Mr. Kumar argued. Mr. Palaniswami has contended otherwise and argued that both their posts lapsed on June 23. The apex court issued notice in the case and said the parties should complete pleadings well before the next hearing date.