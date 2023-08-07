HamberMenu
Democracy has been established in J&K for first time since Independence, says PM Modi; flays Congress

The Prime Minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

August 07, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Chandigarh

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses during the inauguration of Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses during the inauguration of Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7 took a dig at the Congress, saying that there were no concrete efforts made to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions in the country, and Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest example where democracy has been established at the ground level after 2019, following abrogation of Article 370.

Also read:All panchayats to be declared UPI-enabled on August 15: Centre

Mr. Modi said that for over four decades after the country’s Independence, the Congress did not get to understand how vital it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages. He was virtually addressing the two-day regional Panchayati Raj council held in Haryana.

“During Congress’s regime, there were no concrete efforts made to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions. Maximum work was limited to figures and documents. Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest example. In the year 2019, after Article 370 was abrogated, it was for the first time that elections were held there from the gram panchayat (village) level to the zila (district) level, in which, over 33,000 local public representatives have been elected,” he said

“It’s for the first time that democracy has been established there [Jammu and Kashmir] at the ground level. This has come after so many years after the Independence,” he said.

Also read |It was a Congress govt. that gave constitutional status to panchayats, says Jairam Ramesh

Mr. Modi said after this even when a mechanism at the district level was developed it was left to its destiny during the Congress regimes, following which the country’s two third the population that resides in villages were left to struggle for basic amenities such as road, power, water, bank, and house, etc.

“This is the reason that even after seven decades of the country’s Independence, electricity couldn’t reach over 18,000 villages across the country...it was due to Congress and other parties with similar ideology and their corrupt leaders, who had made more than 16 crore rural houses a hub of adjustment,” he said

Mr. Modi asserted that the Panchayati Raj system is a strong pillar of Indian democracy.

