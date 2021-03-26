No direct link between vaccination and AEFI deaths, says task force member

India reports 59,118 new COVID cases and 257 deaths in last 24 hours

There is no direct causal relation established between deaths and COVID vaccination with adverse events reported being well within the anticipated numbers, said the expert group investigating the adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).

The national committee looking at AEFI examined 412 cases of severe adverse events including 79 deaths (recorded until March 13) and found “that deaths happened in cases where the person had underlying conditions including heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes,” N.K. Arora, member, National Task Force on COVID told The Hindu.

He added that of the deaths that occurred, the cause included heart attacks/ brain strokes in 50% of the cases and this was also seen in 20% of hospitalised cases.

“With the expansion of the vaccination cover the numbers of these adverse events is expected to get diluted. The age group that was first vaccinated included 45 years and above with co-morbidities and those over 60. This is an under stress group (medically) so the numbers of adverse events that we are seeing is anticipated,” Mr. Arora said.

“Some persons, who were hospitalised, also displayed symptoms including allergies and anaphylaxis (difficulty in breathing, rash on body and drop in blood pressure). These were managed at the hospital,” he added.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier this week noted that the 45 plus age group has registered over 88% deaths due to COVID with a case fatality rate for this age group being 2.85%. India started its COVID immunization drive on January 16 which has now been extended to all who are 45 years and above from April 1.

India reports highest COVID-19 cases since Oct 18

Meanwhile India on Friday reported 59,118 new daily COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 18 when 61,871 infections were recorded, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

The total active case load stands at 4.21 lakh currently. This is after touching a low of 1.36 lakh this mid-February having come down from a high of 10,17,754 cases in mid-September last year as per Ministry data.

Currently three States, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64% of the total active cases in the country, while the country’s cumulative recoveries stands at 1,12,64,637 with 32,987 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

India has also reported 257 deaths in the last 24 hours. Again six States account for 78.6% of these deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties followed by Punjab with 43 daily deaths.

The number of States without any deaths in the last 24 hours has come dropped to 14 from 18, including Rajasthan, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat continue to report a surge in daily new cases. Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 35,952, followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases.