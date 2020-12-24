Farm laws | No democracy in India, says Rahul after Congress delegation's meeting with President

New Delhi

24 December 2020 13:48 IST

Three-member delegation submits memorandum to President seeking repeal of the farm laws

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief “Mohan Bhagwat would be branded a terrorist if he stands before the Modi government”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. He claimed that there was “no democracy” in India, after a delegation of Congress leaders were prevented by the police to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hand over a memorandum seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

However, a three-member delegation, including of Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mr. Gandhi were allowed to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Other leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Mr. Gandhi asked for a joint session of Parliament to repeal the laws and asserted that farmers won’t go back until their demands are met.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers will not move. The Prime Minister shouldn’t think that these farmers would go back home. They won't until their demands are met. Call a joint session and take back the laws,” he said. All the Opposition parties were firmly behind farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media after the party’s delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi on December 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Responding to a question if the Opposition is misleading farmers, he said the BJP and Mr. Modi’s main objective was to ensure the profiteering of three-four crony capitalists.

“Whoever stands in front of Narendra Modi ji, he says something or the other against him. When farmers stand in front of him, they are branded. Labourers stand in front of him and are branded as terrorists. If one day Mohan Bhagwat stands in front of him, he will be called a terrorist. Whoever tries to snatch power from Narendra Modi is branded a terrorist,” he stated.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister would construct whatever narrative it took to ensure that the process of wealth transfer continued.

Asked for his comments on police detaining his party colleagues and ‘preventing’ democratic protests, he said it was the government’s usual way of “detaining or beating up” protests.

“Which country are you talking about? Are you talking about India? There is no democracy in India,” he said.

It’s a sin: Priyanka

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Vadra said that “it was a sin to call farmers traitors”, and asserted that MPs had a right to meet the President.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said that only three persons who have appointment with the President were allowed to go inside the President’s house.

Police had denied permission to the march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan when the Congress had sought permission on Wednesday, he added.